Expect delays: Crash on WB Colonial Blvd near Winkler Ave in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department is responding to a crash on Colonial Boulevard near Winkler Avenue that is causing delays Monday.

According to FMPD, police are responding to the crash, where they say westbound Colonial Blvd. is shut down, but traffic on Winkler Ave. near the crash is also delayed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Writer: WINK News

