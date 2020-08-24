CORONAVIRUS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 15: St. John’s Well Child & Family Center workers prepare to test a woman for COVID-19 at a free mobile test clinic set up outside Walker Temple AME Church in South Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. A clinic official said most of the residents they are currently testing in their South Los Angeles clinics are Latinos. According to the California Department of Health, Latinos are currently 2.9 times more likely than white people to test positive for the coronavirus. California reported 11,000 new coronavirus infections today, the most in the state in a single day since the pandemic began. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Monday’s Coronavirus Updates: 2,258 new cases reported, 72 new deaths in the state

Published: August 24, 2020 6:39 AM EDT
Updated: August 24, 2020 11:52 AM EDT

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there have been 602,829 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 596,511 Florida residents and 6,318 non-Florida residents. There are 10,397 Florida resident deaths reported, 137 non-resident deaths, and 36,596 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

TESTING NUMBERS

Total tested (residents): 4,435,085
Total tested (non-residents): 18,844
Total positive (residents): 596,511
Total positive (non-residents): 6,318
Total negative (residents): 3,831,823
Total negative (non-residents): 12,504
Percent positive (residents): 13.47%
Percent positive (non-residents): 33.57%

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 602,829 (up from 600,571)
Florida resident deaths: 10,397 (up from 10,325)
Non-resident deaths: 137 (unchanged)

  • 2,258 total new cases reported Monday
  • 72 total new resident deaths reported Monday
  • 0 new non-resident deaths reported Monday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 35,702 (up from 35,602)
Deaths: 735 (unchanged)

  • 100 total new cases reported Monday
  • 0 new deaths reported Monday

Lee County: 18,064 (up from 18,009) – 402 deaths
Collier County: 11,268 (up from 11,245 cases) – 163 deaths
Charlotte County: 2,538 (up from 2,519 cases) – 107 deaths
DeSoto County: 1,450 (down from 1,451 cases with 1 case retracted) – 21 deaths
Glades County: 444 (unchanged) – 3 deaths
Hendry County: 1,938 (up from 1,934 cases) – 39 deaths

RESOURCES

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

