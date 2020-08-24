Monday’s Coronavirus Updates: 2,258 new cases reported, 72 new deaths in the state
As of 11 a.m. Monday, there have been 602,829 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 596,511 Florida residents and 6,318 non-Florida residents. There are 10,397 Florida resident deaths reported, 137 non-resident deaths, and 36,596 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.
TESTING NUMBERS
Total tested (residents): 4,435,085
Total tested (non-residents): 18,844
Total positive (residents): 596,511
Total positive (non-residents): 6,318
Total negative (residents): 3,831,823
Total negative (non-residents): 12,504
Percent positive (residents): 13.47%
Percent positive (non-residents): 33.57%
The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of recorded cases: 602,829 (up from 600,571)
Florida resident deaths: 10,397 (up from 10,325)
Non-resident deaths: 137 (unchanged)
- 2,258 total new cases reported Monday
- 72 total new resident deaths reported Monday
- 0 new non-resident deaths reported Monday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total recorded cases in SWFL: 35,702 (up from 35,602)
Deaths: 735 (unchanged)
- 100 total new cases reported Monday
- 0 new deaths reported Monday
Lee County: 18,064 (up from 18,009) – 402 deaths
Collier County: 11,268 (up from 11,245 cases) – 163 deaths
Charlotte County: 2,538 (up from 2,519 cases) – 107 deaths
DeSoto County: 1,450 (down from 1,451 cases with 1 case retracted) – 21 deaths
Glades County: 444 (unchanged) – 3 deaths
Hendry County: 1,938 (up from 1,934 cases) – 39 deaths
RESOURCES
