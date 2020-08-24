Monday’s Coronavirus Updates: 2,258 new cases reported, 72 new deaths in the state

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there have been 602,829 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 596,511 Florida residents and 6,318 non-Florida residents. There are 10,397 Florida resident deaths reported, 137 non-resident deaths, and 36,596 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

TESTING NUMBERS

Total tested (residents): 4,435,085

Total tested (non-residents): 18,844

Total positive (residents): 596,511

Total positive (non-residents): 6,318

Total negative (residents): 3,831,823

Total negative (non-residents): 12,504

Percent positive (residents): 13.47%

Percent positive (non-residents): 33.57%

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 602,829 (up from 600,571)

Florida resident deaths: 10,397 (up from 10,325)

Non-resident deaths: 137 (unchanged)

2,258 total new cases reported Monday

72 total new resident deaths reported Monday

0 new non-resident deaths reported Monday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 35,702 (up from 35,602)

Deaths: 735 (unchanged)

100 total new cases reported Monday

0 new deaths reported Monday

Lee County: 18,064 (up from 18,009) – 402 deaths

Collier County: 11,268 (up from 11,245 cases) – 163 deaths

Charlotte County: 2,538 (up from 2,519 cases) – 107 deaths

DeSoto County: 1,450 (down from 1,451 cases with 1 case retracted) – 21 deaths

Glades County: 444 (unchanged) – 3 deaths

Hendry County: 1,938 (up from 1,934 cases) – 39 deaths

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

