Man wanted on three counts of attempted murder arrested in Fort Myers

Fort Myers police arrest a fugitive on the run facing three counts of attempted murder in Leon County.

Ladarius Boston, 21, was spotted at along the 3000 block of Highland Avenue by Fort Myers police officers around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

After a records search, the officers found that Boston had a felony warrant for his arrest on three counts of attempted murder in Leon County.

Police say Boston tried to run away but officers quickly captured him. Additionally, they say he had a gun on him at the time of the arrest.

