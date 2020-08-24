Lee County school district says ‘Grab & Go Meals’ available starting Sept

The School District of Lee County says it will make “Grab & Go” breakfast and lunch meals available to students using the Lee Home Connect instructional model beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1. Middle and high schools will be used as the main distribution sites for these meals.

According to the District, five breakfasts and five lunches, all meeting USDA nutritional requirements, will be picked up once a week. Families will have the option of either Tuesday or Thursday morning. Middle school sites will distribute meals from 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m., and high school sites from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Four schools distributing meals to only their students have set unique times. Students will only be allowed to pick up meals on one of those days, not both.

Families will drive through assigned school distribution lines to pick each week’s meals. Schools are expected to pass out a form for parents to fill out that must be visible through their car’s front windshield for proper identification. Parents will need to add their student’s last name, student’s ID number and the school they are enrolled in to be compared with the roster of Lee Home Connect students assigned to each school’s meal distribution.

“Grab & Go” distribution sites and the schools assigned to them for pick-up:

Assigned Schools Distribution Site Distribution Time Bonita Springs High School Pinewoods Elementary Bonita Springs High School 7:45am-8:30am Bonita Springs Middle School Bonita Springs Elementary Spring Creek Elementary Bonita Springs Middle School 7:15am-8:00am Caloosa Middle School Caloosa Elementary Caloosa Middle School 7:15am-8:00am Cape Coral High School Hector A. Cafferata Elementary Cape Coral High School 7:45am-8:30am Challenger Middle School Patriot Elementary Skyline Elementary Challenger Middle School 7:15am-8:00am Cypress Lake High School Cypress Lake Middle School Tanglewood Elementary Cypress Lake High School 7:45am-8:30am Diplomat Middle School

Diplomat Elementary

Bayshore Elementary Diplomat Middle School 7:15am-8:00am Dunbar High School

Colonial ElementaryEdgewood Academy Franklin Park Elementary LAMP Royal Palm Exceptional School Success Academy Dunbar High School 7:45am-8:30am East Lee County High School Mirror Lakes Elementary East Lee County High School 7:45am-8:30am Estero High School Estero High School 7:45am-8:30am Fort Myers Beach Elementary Fort Myers Beach Elementary 8:30am-9:15am Fort Myers High School Allen Park Elementary Edison Park Elementary Fort Myers High School 7:45am-8:30am Fort Myers Middle Academy Orangewood Elementary Fort Myers Middle Academy 7:15am-8:00am Gulf Middle School Gulf Elementary Pelican Elementary Gulf Middle School 7:15am-8:00am Harns Marsh Middle School Harns Marsh Elementary Sunshine Elementary Harns Marsh Middle School 7:15am-8:00am Ida Baker High School Cape Coral Elementary Ida Baker High School 7:45am-8:30am Island Coast High School North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts Littleton Elementary Island Coast High School 7:45am-8:30am James Stephens International Academy James Stephens International Academy 8:30am to 9:15am Lehigh Acres Middle School Lehigh Elementary Lehigh Acres Middle School 7:15am-8:00am Lehigh Senior High School Gateway High School Lehigh Senior High School 7:45am-8:30am Lexington Middle School Heights Elementary Lexington Middle School 7:15am-8:00am Mariner High School Mariner Middle School Mariner High School 7:45am-8:30am North Fort Myers High School Hancock Creek Elementary Tropic Isles Elementary J. Colin English Elementary North Fort Myers High School 7:45am-8:30am Oak Hammock Middle School Manatee Elementary Orange River Elementary Tice Elementary Oak Hammock Middle School 7:15am-8:00am Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School Gateway Elementary Ray V. Pottorf Elementary Treeline Elementary Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School 7:15am-8:00am Pine Island Elementary Pine Island Elementary 10:00am to 10:45am Riverdale High School The Alva School Buckingham Exceptional Center River Hall Elementary Riverdale High School 7:45am-8:30am The Sanibel School The Sanibel School 9:00am to 9:45am South Fort Myers High School Rayma C. Page Elementary Villas Elementary South Fort Myers High School 7:45am-8:30am Three Oaks Middle School Three Oaks Elementary San Carlos Park Elementary Three Oaks Middle School 7:15am-8:00am Trafalgar Middle School Trafalgar Elementary Trafalgar Middle School 7:15am-8:00am Varsity Lakes Middle School Tortuga Preserve Elementary Varsity Lakes Middle School 7:15am-8:00am Veterans Park Academy for the Arts G. Weaver Hipps Elementary Veterans Park Academy for the Arts 7:15am-8:00am

Writer: WINK News

