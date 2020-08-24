Lee County school district says ‘Grab & Go Meals’ available starting Sept
The School District of Lee County says it will make “Grab & Go” breakfast and lunch meals available to students using the Lee Home Connect instructional model beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1. Middle and high schools will be used as the main distribution sites for these meals.
According to the District, five breakfasts and five lunches, all meeting USDA nutritional requirements, will be picked up once a week. Families will have the option of either Tuesday or Thursday morning. Middle school sites will distribute meals from 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m., and high school sites from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Four schools distributing meals to only their students have set unique times. Students will only be allowed to pick up meals on one of those days, not both.
Families will drive through assigned school distribution lines to pick each week’s meals. Schools are expected to pass out a form for parents to fill out that must be visible through their car’s front windshield for proper identification. Parents will need to add their student’s last name, student’s ID number and the school they are enrolled in to be compared with the roster of Lee Home Connect students assigned to each school’s meal distribution.
“Grab & Go” distribution sites and the schools assigned to them for pick-up:
|
Assigned Schools
|
Distribution Site
|
Distribution Time
|Bonita Springs High School
Pinewoods Elementary
|Bonita Springs High School
|
7:45am-8:30am
|Bonita Springs Middle School
Bonita Springs Elementary
Spring Creek Elementary
|Bonita Springs Middle School
|
7:15am-8:00am
|Caloosa Middle School
Caloosa Elementary
|Caloosa Middle School
|
7:15am-8:00am
|Cape Coral High School
Hector A. Cafferata Elementary
|Cape Coral High School
|
7:45am-8:30am
|Challenger Middle School
Patriot Elementary
Skyline Elementary
|Challenger Middle School
|
7:15am-8:00am
|Cypress Lake High School
Cypress Lake Middle School
Tanglewood Elementary
|Cypress Lake High School
|
7:45am-8:30am
|Diplomat Middle School
Diplomat Elementary
Bayshore Elementary
|Diplomat Middle School
|
7:15am-8:00am
|Dunbar High School
Colonial ElementaryEdgewood Academy
Franklin Park Elementary
LAMP
Royal Palm Exceptional School
Success Academy
|Dunbar High School
|
7:45am-8:30am
|East Lee County High School
Mirror Lakes Elementary
|East Lee County High School
|
7:45am-8:30am
|Estero High School
|Estero High School
|
7:45am-8:30am
|Fort Myers Beach Elementary
|Fort Myers Beach Elementary
|
8:30am-9:15am
|Fort Myers High School
Allen Park Elementary
Edison Park Elementary
|Fort Myers High School
|
7:45am-8:30am
|Fort Myers Middle Academy
Orangewood Elementary
|Fort Myers Middle Academy
|
7:15am-8:00am
|Gulf Middle School
Gulf Elementary
Pelican Elementary
|Gulf Middle School
|
7:15am-8:00am
|Harns Marsh Middle School
Harns Marsh Elementary
Sunshine Elementary
|Harns Marsh Middle School
|
7:15am-8:00am
|Ida Baker High School
Cape Coral Elementary
|Ida Baker High School
|
7:45am-8:30am
|Island Coast High School
North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts
Littleton Elementary
|Island Coast High School
|
7:45am-8:30am
|James Stephens International Academy
|James Stephens International Academy
|
8:30am to 9:15am
|Lehigh Acres Middle School
Lehigh Elementary
|Lehigh Acres Middle School
|
7:15am-8:00am
|Lehigh Senior High School
Gateway High School
|Lehigh Senior High School
|
7:45am-8:30am
|Lexington Middle School
Heights Elementary
|Lexington Middle School
|
7:15am-8:00am
|Mariner High School
Mariner Middle School
|Mariner High School
|
7:45am-8:30am
|North Fort Myers High School
Hancock Creek Elementary
Tropic Isles Elementary
J. Colin English Elementary
|North Fort Myers High School
|
7:45am-8:30am
|Oak Hammock Middle School
Manatee Elementary
Orange River Elementary
Tice Elementary
|Oak Hammock Middle School
|
7:15am-8:00am
|Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School
Gateway Elementary
Ray V. Pottorf Elementary
Treeline Elementary
|Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School
|
7:15am-8:00am
|Pine Island Elementary
|Pine Island Elementary
|
10:00am to 10:45am
|Riverdale High School
The Alva School
Buckingham Exceptional Center
River Hall Elementary
|Riverdale High School
|
7:45am-8:30am
|The Sanibel School
|The Sanibel School
|
9:00am to 9:45am
|South Fort Myers High School
Rayma C. Page Elementary
Villas Elementary
|South Fort Myers High School
|
7:45am-8:30am
|Three Oaks Middle School
Three Oaks Elementary
San Carlos Park Elementary
|Three Oaks Middle School
|
7:15am-8:00am
|Trafalgar Middle School
Trafalgar Elementary
|Trafalgar Middle School
|
7:15am-8:00am
|Varsity Lakes Middle School
Tortuga Preserve Elementary
|Varsity Lakes Middle School
|
7:15am-8:00am
|Veterans Park Academy for the Arts
G. Weaver Hipps Elementary
|Veterans Park Academy for the Arts
|
7:15am-8:00am