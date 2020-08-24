CORONAVIRUS

Resources

Seal of the School District of Lee County. Photo via WINK News.
Seal of the School District of Lee County. Credit: WINK News.
LEE COUNTY

Lee County school district says ‘Grab & Go Meals’ available starting Sept

Published: August 24, 2020 10:39 PM EDT

The School District of Lee County says it will make “Grab & Go” breakfast and lunch meals available to students using the Lee Home Connect instructional model beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1. Middle and high schools will be used as the main distribution sites for these meals.

According to the District, five breakfasts and five lunches, all meeting USDA nutritional requirements, will be picked up once a week. Families will have the option of either Tuesday or Thursday morning. Middle school sites will distribute meals from 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m., and high school sites from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Four schools distributing meals to only their students have set unique times. Students will only be allowed to pick up meals on one of those days, not both.

Families will drive through assigned school distribution lines to pick each week’s meals. Schools are expected to pass out a form for parents to fill out that must be visible through their car’s front windshield for proper identification. Parents will need to add their student’s last name, student’s ID number and the school they are enrolled in to be compared with the roster of Lee Home Connect students assigned to each school’s meal distribution.

“Grab & Go” distribution sites and the schools assigned to them for pick-up:

Assigned Schools

Distribution Site

Distribution Time
Bonita Springs High School

Pinewoods Elementary

 Bonita Springs High School

7:45am-8:30am
Bonita Springs Middle School

Bonita Springs Elementary

Spring Creek Elementary

 Bonita Springs Middle School

7:15am-8:00am
Caloosa Middle School

Caloosa Elementary

 Caloosa Middle School

7:15am-8:00am
Cape Coral High School

Hector A. Cafferata Elementary

 Cape Coral High School

7:45am-8:30am
Challenger Middle School

Patriot Elementary

Skyline Elementary

 Challenger Middle School

7:15am-8:00am
Cypress Lake High School

Cypress Lake Middle School

Tanglewood Elementary

 Cypress Lake High School

7:45am-8:30am
Diplomat Middle School
Diplomat Elementary
Bayshore Elementary		 Diplomat Middle School

7:15am-8:00am
Dunbar High School
Colonial ElementaryEdgewood Academy

Franklin Park Elementary

LAMP

Royal Palm Exceptional School

Success Academy

 Dunbar High School

7:45am-8:30am
East Lee County High School

Mirror Lakes Elementary

 East Lee County High School

7:45am-8:30am
Estero High School Estero High School

7:45am-8:30am
Fort Myers Beach Elementary Fort Myers Beach Elementary

8:30am-9:15am
Fort Myers High School

Allen Park Elementary

Edison Park Elementary

 Fort Myers High School

7:45am-8:30am
Fort Myers Middle Academy

Orangewood Elementary

 Fort Myers Middle Academy

7:15am-8:00am
Gulf Middle School

Gulf Elementary

Pelican Elementary

 Gulf Middle School

7:15am-8:00am
Harns Marsh Middle School

Harns Marsh Elementary

Sunshine Elementary

 Harns Marsh Middle School

7:15am-8:00am
Ida Baker High School

Cape Coral Elementary

 Ida Baker High School

7:45am-8:30am
Island Coast High School

North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts

Littleton Elementary

 Island Coast High School

7:45am-8:30am
James Stephens International Academy James Stephens International Academy

8:30am to 9:15am
Lehigh Acres Middle School

Lehigh Elementary

 Lehigh Acres Middle School

7:15am-8:00am
Lehigh Senior High School

Gateway High School

 Lehigh Senior High School

7:45am-8:30am
Lexington Middle School

Heights Elementary

 Lexington Middle School

7:15am-8:00am
Mariner High School

Mariner Middle School

 Mariner High School

7:45am-8:30am
North Fort Myers High School

Hancock Creek Elementary

Tropic Isles Elementary

J. Colin English Elementary

 North Fort Myers High School

7:45am-8:30am
Oak Hammock Middle School

Manatee Elementary

Orange River Elementary

Tice Elementary

 Oak Hammock Middle School

7:15am-8:00am
Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School

Gateway Elementary

Ray V. Pottorf Elementary

Treeline Elementary

 Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School

7:15am-8:00am
Pine Island Elementary Pine Island Elementary

10:00am to 10:45am
Riverdale High School

The Alva School

Buckingham Exceptional Center

River Hall Elementary

 Riverdale High School

7:45am-8:30am
The Sanibel School The Sanibel School

9:00am to 9:45am
South Fort Myers High School

Rayma C. Page Elementary

Villas Elementary

 South Fort Myers High School

7:45am-8:30am
Three Oaks Middle School

Three Oaks Elementary

San Carlos Park Elementary

 Three Oaks Middle School

7:15am-8:00am
Trafalgar Middle School

Trafalgar Elementary

 Trafalgar Middle School

7:15am-8:00am
Varsity Lakes Middle School

Tortuga Preserve Elementary

 Varsity Lakes Middle School

7:15am-8:00am
Veterans Park Academy for the Arts

G. Weaver Hipps Elementary

 Veterans Park Academy for the Arts

7:15am-8:00am
Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media