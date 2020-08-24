Judge sides with Florida teachers’ union, grants temporary injunction over reopening requirements

A Florida circuit judge is siding with the state’s largest teachers’ union over school reopening plans.

The Florida Education Association (FEA) says, “Judge Dodson has granted our motion for a temporary injunction against Commissioner Corcoran’s executive order. Districts’ hands will not be tied as we continue the fight to protect students and educators in our public schools.”

The lawsuit comes after a mandate that all schools must open by August 31, and offer in-person classes five days per week.

The union argued that the order violates the state’s Constitution because it goes against the requirement to provide: “Adequate provision shall be made by law for a uniform, efficient, safe, secure, and high quality system…”

FEA appreciates that Judge Dodson has granted our motion for a temporary injunction against Commissioner Corcoran’s executive order. Districts’ hands will not be tied as we continue the fight to protect students and educators in our public schools. Press avail will be at 3:45pm. — Florida Education Association (@FloridaEA) August 24, 2020

The Lee County school district says that are aware of the ruling and will review it.

Charlotte County Publis Schools: The Charlotte County’s local government television station, CC-TV, has scheduled a Facebook Live briefing with Florida Department of Health-Charlotte Administrator Joe Pepe for 1 p.m., Tuesday on the county’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida.

Collier County Public Schools said in a statement: “CCPS respects the Court’s opinion but also recognizes the likelihood of an immediate appeal. Therefore, CCPS will move forward with its plans to safely reopen our schools and give families the choice of on-campus instruction, as well as two virtual learning options.

“CCPS will continue to work alongside the Department of Health-Collier County, listen to local medical professionals, and looks forward to welcoming students next Monday.”

Writer: Derrick Shaw

