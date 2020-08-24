Jogger dies after being struck by car in Cape Coral

A jogger died late Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle in Cape Coral.

Cape Coral police said Michael R. Johnson was running on the shoulder of SW Pine Island Road, just west of Hancock Bridge Parkway, when a sedan struck him at around 10 p.m.

The driver of the car stopped and attempted to help Johnson, who died at the scene.

Police said the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Writer: WINK News

