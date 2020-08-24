Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile pantry schedule, week of Aug. 24

The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from Aug. 24 to Aug. 29.

Aug. 24

10 a.m. – Noon

Franklin Park Elementary, Fort Myers

2323 Ford St., Fort Myers, FL 33916

10 a.m. – Noon

Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs

26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Aug. 25

10 a.m. – Noon

Boys and Girls Club of Immokalee

1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142

10 a.m. – Noon

Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres

1820 Unice Ave. N., Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

Aug. 26

10 a.m. – Noon

Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven

301 10th St., Moore Haven, FL 33471

10 a.m. – Noon

Hendry/LaBelle Rodeo Arena, LaBelle

20 Veterans Way, LaBelle, FL 33935

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples

4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116

Aug. 27

10 a.m. – Noon

Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda

211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950

10 a.m. – Noon

Lee Civic Center, North Fort Myers

11831 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Aug. 28

10 a.m. – Noon

Boys and Girls Club, Naples

7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104

10 a.m. – Noon

Sun Splash Park (Parking lot), Cape Coral

400 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33991

Aug. 29

10 a.m. – Noon

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres

20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

MORE:

Harry Chapin food pantry locator

Donate to Harry Chapin Food Bank

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know