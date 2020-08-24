CORONAVIRUS

Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile pantry schedule, week of Aug. 24

Published: August 24, 2020 6:44 AM EDT
Updated: August 24, 2020 6:45 AM EDT

The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from Aug. 24 to Aug. 29.

Aug. 24

10 a.m. – Noon
Franklin Park Elementary, Fort Myers
2323 Ford St., Fort Myers, FL 33916

10 a.m. – Noon
Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs
26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Aug. 25

10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club of Immokalee
1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142

10 a.m. – Noon
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
1820 Unice Ave. N., Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

Aug. 26

10 a.m. – Noon
Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven
301 10th St., Moore Haven, FL 33471

10 a.m. – Noon
Hendry/LaBelle Rodeo Arena, LaBelle
20 Veterans Way, LaBelle, FL 33935

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116

Aug. 27

10 a.m. – Noon
Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda
211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950

10 a.m. – Noon
Lee Civic Center, North Fort Myers
11831 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Aug. 28

10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club, Naples
7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104

10 a.m. – Noon
Sun Splash Park (Parking lot), Cape Coral
400 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33991

Aug. 29

10 a.m. – Noon
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

