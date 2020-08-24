Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile pantry schedule, week of Aug. 24
The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from Aug. 24 to Aug. 29.
Aug. 24
10 a.m. – Noon
Franklin Park Elementary, Fort Myers
2323 Ford St., Fort Myers, FL 33916
10 a.m. – Noon
Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs
26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Aug. 25
10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club of Immokalee
1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142
10 a.m. – Noon
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
1820 Unice Ave. N., Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
Aug. 26
10 a.m. – Noon
Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven
301 10th St., Moore Haven, FL 33471
10 a.m. – Noon
Hendry/LaBelle Rodeo Arena, LaBelle
20 Veterans Way, LaBelle, FL 33935
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116
Aug. 27
10 a.m. – Noon
Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda
211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950
10 a.m. – Noon
Lee Civic Center, North Fort Myers
11831 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917
Aug. 28
10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club, Naples
7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104
10 a.m. – Noon
Sun Splash Park (Parking lot), Cape Coral
400 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33991
Aug. 29
10 a.m. – Noon
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
