Police say dispute led to shooting at Jones Walker apartments in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department confirms it responded to a shooting at Jones Walker apartments in Fort Myers Monday.

According to FMPD, a dispute between two women led to a shooting at the apartment complex. We were told the person with a gunshot injury was being uncooperative with first responders.

The scene was cleared, and the shooting remains under investigation.

There are no further details at this time.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know