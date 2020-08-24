FORT MYERS
Police say dispute led to shooting at Jones Walker apartments in Fort Myers
Fort Myers Police Department confirms it responded to a shooting at Jones Walker apartments in Fort Myers Monday.
According to FMPD, a dispute between two women led to a shooting at the apartment complex. We were told the person with a gunshot injury was being uncooperative with first responders.
The scene was cleared, and the shooting remains under investigation.
There are no further details at this time.
