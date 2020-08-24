FGCU suspends 2 fraternities accused of large, off-campus parties

FGCU president Mike Martin confirms the university has suspended two fraternities Monday after they were accused of hosting large, off-campus parties last Friday.

Susan Evans, FGCU’s vice president and chief of staff, confirmed, the Sigma Chi Fraternity and Phi Delta Theta Fraternity chapters at FGCU have been interim suspended for the accusations.

According to the FGCU president’s message, the university received reports about the student gatherings that were in, “violation of the University’s COVID-19 guidelines for crowd size, social distancing and face coverings, thereby possibly posing a serious and direct threat to the safety and well-being of the campus community and operations.”

FGCU placed both fraternities on immediate interim suspension, so they are prohibited from conducting all operations and activities, including meetings and new member recruitment, until they are put through the “Student Code of Conduct” process.

If the fraternities are found responsible for the parties, FGCU says the organizers, participants and their organizations will have violated the “Student Code of Conduct” and put the university at risk of having to close the campus and convert to fully online classes.

“Conduct of this nature has many negative impacts,” Martin wrote in his message. “It reduces our ability to provide the highest quality degrees; it threatens the health of fellow students, faculty, staff and neighbors; and a campus closure would lead to widespread layoffs. A great deal of hard work by many, and considerable financial expenditures aimed at making the campus safe will have been largely wasted.”

Martin said FGCU remains committed to the health, well-being and safety on campus and beyond in the larger community. He says must join the effort to continue with the current plan in place.

The FGCU president said the university can’t currently determine whether closure will be necessary for safety reasons.

“Be assured, however, that there will be serious consequences for those who choose to exercise very poor, dangerous judgment,” Martins said in his message.

Writer: WINK News

