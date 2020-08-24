Double trouble: Tropical storms Marco and Laura target Gulf Coast this week

The Weather Authority continues to monitor both Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.

Tropical Storm Marco is expected to make landfall in Louisiana late Monday or early Tuesday morning.

Right now, the storm is moving northwest through the Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds at 60 mph. The storm has weakened over the past 24 hours due to high wind shear in the Gulf.

The National Hurricane Center forecast cone takes Marco near the Louisiana coastline by this afternoon, making landfall tonight, if not very early tomorrow morning, and then paralleling the coast as it moves westward through Tuesday night.

One of the biggest threats with Marco will be a storm surge inundation. A water rise of 2 to 4 feet is possible from Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, a summary of watches and warnings in effect with Tropical Storm Marco:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and Lake Borgne.

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Intracoastal City to the Mississippi/Alabama border, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 12 to 24 hours.

Tropical Storm Laura is churning just south of Cuba this morning. The storm is still racing west-northwest at 21 mph with maximum sustained wind of 65 mph.

It’s very likely that Laura will begin to slow down over the next few days, with a turn toward the northwest by Wednesday.

The cone takes Laura just offshore of the southern coast of Cuba today, into the southeastern Gulf by Tuesday morning, and over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night into Wednesday.

As it moves into the Gulf, more significant strengthening is likely. Before it approaches the Louisiana and Texas coastline by late Wednesday and Thursday morning, it could strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, a summary of watches and warnings in effect with Tropical Storm Laura:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Little Cayman and Cayman Brac, Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Ciego De Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa, Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth, Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West, and Dry Tortugas.

The Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours.

A Hurricane Watch will likely be required for portions of the U.S. northwest Gulf coast area by this evening.

With these forecasts for Marco and Laura, Southwest Florida is in good shape! Our biggest local impact will be increased wave heights and breezy to windy conditions.

Wave heights locally will peak between 3 – 6 feet both Monday and Tuesday. Sustained wind along the coast will reach the lower 20s on Monday with the upper teens inland. Wind will gust between 25 – 35 mph. It’ll lower a little bit on Tuesday.

Otherwise, the tropics are quiet.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



