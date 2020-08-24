Classes start at Florida SouthWestern; how the school is keeping people safe

Monday is the first day of fall class for students at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers. The school was the first in our area to reopen this summer for in-person learning during the pandemic and they’ve made a lot of safety changes over the past few months.

One big way FSW is looking to keep its students and staff safe is through technology. They launched a website where people can report COVID-19 cases.

On top of that, the school is requiring face coverings and social distancing in all buildings, encouraging remote work for employees when possible, increasing daytime cleaning staff, and disinfecting high touch surfaces three times a day.

For both employees and students, the school will use contact tracing to find buildings and rooms that were accessed by those who test positive. They may use building ID cards and login timestamps to help them do so.

FSW also has a website where you can see if any positive cases were reported.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know