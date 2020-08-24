Administrators at St. John Neumann school surprise students with video

Nuns singing and doing backflips and teachers dancing can all be seen in a music video released by St. John Neumann school to welcome students back and remind them that this year will be a little different.

“I’ll wear a mask all day just don’t make me go home,” they say in the video.

The music video was released to welcome students back to St. John Neumann Catholic High School.

“Thanks to COVID-19 we stay away,” they say to illustrate how social distancing has become a part of the curriculum.

“No high fives, no giving hugs cuz we can’t get close.” Another part of the plan is to keep this Golden Gate high school open.

“We have to do the right thing at the right time and sacrifice and I’m counting on everyone to follow the rules.”

New rules being put into place in every hallway across campus.

“You have to wear your mask the entire time you’re at school.”

But, as the administrators demonstrated, new rules can be fun.

“I know COVID-19 has been fast and is no joke…. and I’m thankful the coach will remind those out loud, “put your mask on! ” And I know that you care even though this is my life.”

Sending this important and encouraging message to students, “Let’s be heroes and do the right thing!”

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Drew Hill

