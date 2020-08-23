Sunday’s Coronavirus Updates: 2,974 new cases reported in Florida, state total tops 600K
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, there have been 600,571 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 594,287 Florida residents and 6,284 non-Florida residents. There are 10,325 Florida resident deaths reported, 137 non-resident deaths and 36,468 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.
TESTING NUMBERS
Total tested (residents): 4,416,603
Total tested (non-residents): 18,814
Total positive (residents): 594,287
Total positive (non-residents): 6,284
Total negative (residents): 3,815,554
Total negative (non-residents): 12,508
Percent positive (residents): 13.48%
Percent positive (non-residents): 33.44%
The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of recorded cases: 600,571 (up from 597,597)
Florida resident deaths: 10,325 (up from 10,274)
Non-resident deaths: 137 (unchanged)
- 2,974 total new cases reported Sunday
- 51 total new resident deaths reported Sunday
- 0 new non-resident deaths reported Sunday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total recorded cases in SWFL: 35,602 (up from 35,466)
Deaths: 731 (up from 731)
- 136 total new cases reported Sunday
- 4 new deaths reported Sunday (all four in Lee County)
Lee County: 18,009 (up from 17,956) – 402 deaths (4 new)
Collier County: 11,245 cases (up from 11,201 cases) – 163 deaths
Charlotte County: 2,519 cases (pp from 2,493 cases) – 107 deaths
DeSoto County: 1,451 cases (up from 1,449 cases) – 21 deaths
Glades County: 444 cases (unchanged) – 3 deaths
Hendry County: 1,934 (up from 1,923 cases) – 39 deaths
Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.
RESOURCES
NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs
#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL
FOOD PANTRIES: Harry Chapin mobile food pantry schedule, week of Aug. 17
REPORT COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS/TEST: International self-reporting system
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates
*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.