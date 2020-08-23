CORONAVIRUS

Resources

MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES- Health professionals take rapid tests of Covid-19 on the population of Michigan, United States on June 9, 2020. With 450 deaths from covid-19, the United States registers the lowest daily number in almost two months, in addition the cases of contagions reach 2,008,728 in the country.
FORT MYERS

Sunday’s Coronavirus Updates: 2,974 new cases reported in Florida, state total tops 600K

Published: August 23, 2020 11:34 AM EDT
Updated: August 23, 2020 1:28 PM EDT

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, there have been 600,571 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 594,287 Florida residents and 6,284 non-Florida residents. There are 10,325 Florida resident deaths reported, 137 non-resident deaths and 36,468 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

TESTING NUMBERS

Total tested (residents): 4,416,603
Total tested (non-residents): 18,814
Total positive (residents): 594,287
Total positive (non-residents): 6,284
Total negative (residents): 3,815,554
Total negative (non-residents): 12,508
Percent positive (residents): 13.48%
Percent positive (non-residents): 33.44%

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 600,571 (up from 597,597)
Florida resident deaths: 10,325 (up from 10,274)
Non-resident deaths: 137 (unchanged)

  • 2,974 total new cases reported Sunday
  • 51 total new resident deaths reported Sunday
  • 0 new non-resident deaths reported Sunday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 35,602 (up from 35,466)
Deaths: 731 (up from 731)

  • 136 total new cases reported Sunday
  • 4 new deaths reported Sunday (all four in Lee County)

Lee County: 18,009 (up from 17,956) – 402 deaths (4 new)
Collier County: 11,245 cases (up from 11,201 cases) – 163 deaths
Charlotte County: 2,519 cases (pp from 2,493 cases) – 107 deaths
DeSoto County: 1,451 cases (up from 1,449 cases) – 21 deaths
Glades County: 444 cases (unchanged) – 3 deaths
Hendry County: 1,934 (up from 1,923 cases) – 39 deaths

Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.

RESOURCES

NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs

#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL

FOOD PANTRIES: Harry Chapin mobile food pantry schedule, week of Aug. 17

REPORT COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS/TEST: International self-reporting system

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media