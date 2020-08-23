Sunday’s Coronavirus Updates: 2,974 new cases reported in Florida, state total tops 600K

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, there have been 600,571 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 594,287 Florida residents and 6,284 non-Florida residents. There are 10,325 Florida resident deaths reported, 137 non-resident deaths and 36,468 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

TESTING NUMBERS

Total tested (residents): 4,416,603

Total tested (non-residents): 18,814

Total positive (residents): 594,287

Total positive (non-residents): 6,284

Total negative (residents): 3,815,554

Total negative (non-residents): 12,508

Percent positive (residents): 13.48%

Percent positive (non-residents): 33.44%

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 600,571 (up from 597,597)

Florida resident deaths: 10,325 (up from 10,274)

Non-resident deaths: 137 (unchanged)

2,974 total new cases reported Sunday

51 total new resident deaths reported Sunday

0 new non-resident deaths reported Sunday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 35,602 (up from 35,466)

Deaths: 731 (up from 731)

136 total new cases reported Sunday

4 new deaths reported Sunday (all four in Lee County)

Lee County: 18,009 (up from 17,956) – 402 deaths (4 new)

Collier County: 11,245 cases (up from 11,201 cases) – 163 deaths

Charlotte County: 2,519 cases (pp from 2,493 cases) – 107 deaths

DeSoto County: 1,451 cases (up from 1,449 cases) – 21 deaths

Glades County: 444 cases (unchanged) – 3 deaths

Hendry County: 1,934 (up from 1,923 cases) – 39 deaths

