Tropical Storm Laura passing Hispaniola; TS Marco near hurricane status

Tropical Storm Laura formed Friday morning. With the 5 a.m. update, Southwest Florida is still out of the cone and the max sustained wind remain at 45 MPH and movement is to the west-northwest at 18 MPH.

The current forecast cone still shows Laura moving near or over Hispaniola Sunday.

Eventually, the cone takes Laura near or over Cuba by tomorrow morning, then into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by tomorrow night, well southwest of the WINK viewing area. After Laura passes Southwest Florida on Monday, it’s expected to continue intensifying, with landfall expected along the Texas or Louisiana coastline on Thursday as a hurricane.

Southwest Florida is in good shape! If this forecast holds, we’re looking at minimal impacts Monday into early Tuesday. Expect wind gusts between 25 – 40 mph and rainfall totals between 1.0″ – 2.0″.

Tropical Storm Marco formed Friday night. As of 11 a.m., Hurricane Hunters have found Marco is near hurricane status, with maximum sustained wind of 70 mph, with its movement to the north-northwest at 13 mph. Marco is expected to become a hurricane later today, with a landfall in Louisiana forecast for Monday.

Otherwise the tropics are quiet.

Still, this is something we will need to monitor over the weekend. For now, stay calm, stay weather aware, and you can trust WINK News to keep you updated!

Reporter: Dylan Federico



