Saturday’s Coronavirus Updates: 4,311 new cases, 106 new deaths reported in Florida
As of 11 a.m. Saturday, there have been 597,597 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 591,283 Florida residents and 6,314 non-Florida residents. There are 10,274 Florida resident deaths reported, 137 non-resident deaths and 36,329 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.
TESTING NUMBERS
Total tested (residents): 4,389,768
Total tested (non-residents): 18,843
Total positive (residents): 591,283
Total positive (non-residents): 6,314
Total negative (residents): 3,791,743
Total negative (non-residents): 12,507
Percent positive (residents): 13.49%
Percent positive (non-residents): 33.55%
The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of recorded cases: 597,597 (up from 593,286)
Florida resident deaths: 10,274 (up from 10,168)
Non-resident deaths: 137 (up from 136)
- 4,311 total new cases reported Saturday
- 106 total new resident deaths reported Saturday
- 1 total new non-resident deaths reported Saturday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total recorded cases in SWFL: 35,466 (up from 35,222)
Deaths: 731 (up from 729)
- 244 total new cases reported Saturday
- 2new deaths reported Saturday
Lee County: 17,956 (up from 17,816) – 398 deaths (1 new)
Collier County: 11,201 (up from 11,144) – 163 deaths (1 new)
Charlotte County: 2,493 (up from 2,462) – 107 deaths
DeSoto County: 1,449 (up from 1,443) – 21 deaths
Glades County: 444 (up from 440) – 3 deaths
Hendry County: 1,923 (up from 1,917) – 39 deaths
Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.
RESOURCES
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
