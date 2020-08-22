CORONAVIRUS

Saturday’s Coronavirus Updates: 4,311 new cases, 106 new deaths reported in Florida

Published: August 22, 2020 10:50 AM EDT

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, there have been 597,597 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 591,283 Florida residents and 6,314 non-Florida residents. There are 10,274 Florida resident deaths reported, 137 non-resident deaths and 36,329 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

TESTING NUMBERS

Total tested (residents): 4,389,768
Total tested (non-residents): 18,843
Total positive (residents): 591,283
Total positive (non-residents): 6,314
Total negative (residents): 3,791,743
Total negative (non-residents): 12,507
Percent positive (residents): 13.49%
Percent positive (non-residents): 33.55%

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 597,597 (up from 593,286)
Florida resident deaths: 10,274 (up from 10,168)
Non-resident deaths: 137 (up from 136)

  • 4,311 total new cases reported Saturday
  • 106 total new resident deaths reported Saturday
  • 1 total new non-resident deaths reported Saturday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 35,466 (up from 35,222)
Deaths: 731 (up from 729)

  • 244 total new cases reported Saturday
  • 2new deaths reported Saturday

Lee County: 17,956 (up from 17,816) – 398 deaths (1 new)
Collier County: 11,201 (up from 11,144) – 163 deaths (1 new)
Charlotte County: 2,493 (up from 2,462) – 107 deaths
DeSoto County: 1,449 (up from 1,443) – 21 deaths
Glades County: 444 (up from 440) – 3 deaths
Hendry County: 1,923 (up from 1,917) – 39 deaths

