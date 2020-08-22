Saturday’s Coronavirus Updates: 4,311 new cases, 106 new deaths reported in Florida

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, there have been 597,597 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 591,283 Florida residents and 6,314 non-Florida residents. There are 10,274 Florida resident deaths reported, 137 non-resident deaths and 36,329 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

TESTING NUMBERS

Total tested (residents): 4,389,768

Total tested (non-residents): 18,843

Total positive (residents): 591,283

Total positive (non-residents): 6,314

Total negative (residents): 3,791,743

Total negative (non-residents): 12,507

Percent positive (residents): 13.49%

Percent positive (non-residents): 33.55%

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 597,597 (up from 593,286)

Florida resident deaths: 10,274 (up from 10,168)

Non-resident deaths: 137 (up from 136)

4,311 total new cases reported Saturday

106 total new resident deaths reported Saturday

1 total new non-resident deaths reported Saturday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 35,466 (up from 35,222)

Deaths: 731 (up from 729)

244 total new cases reported Saturday

2new deaths reported Saturday

Lee County: 17,956 (up from 17,816) – 398 deaths (1 new)

Collier County: 11,201 (up from 11,144) – 163 deaths (1 new)

Charlotte County: 2,493 (up from 2,462) – 107 deaths

DeSoto County: 1,449 (up from 1,443) – 21 deaths

Glades County: 444 (up from 440) – 3 deaths

Hendry County: 1,923 (up from 1,917) – 39 deaths

