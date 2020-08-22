Protest in Fort Myers to bring awareness to human trafficking

About 100 people gathered in Downtown Fort Myers on Saturday to protest against human trafficking. Worldwide, over 20 million children have fallen victim to human trafficking.

“Human trafficking involves all ages, little boys, little girls, women, men,” said Sandra Opdahl, one of the protesters.

Florida ranks third in the U.S. for human trafficking. “It’s time for action,” said Britney Healy, of Lehigh Acres.

Healy is all too familiar with the realities of human trafficking right here in our community.

“My experiences in life really just push me to speak up and be a voice for the people who don’t have one,” Healy said.

Christen Smith brought her 16-year-old to make sure that she understands the dangers surrounding human trafficking.

“Be open with your kids, don’t sugarcoat anything. They just need to understand it’s a real, world and it’s a real thing and it’s very dangerous,” Smith said.

Abigail Williams of Cape Coral agrees that it’s important to teach kids about difficult topics like this one. “It’s definitely really important because there’s a lot of kids out here that got trafficked and I know it’s a big deal because my mom talked about it all the time, so I want to be 100% aware of my surroundings all the time,” said Williams.

Protesters say that human trafficking is important because it happens all over the world and many parts of the population are unaware of it.

“This is a very very important issue that needs to be disclosed to the entire population, grandparents, parents, school teachers everybody needs to be aware of this,” Opdahl added.

