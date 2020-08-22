North Port police warns residents of phone scam

The North Port Police Department wants to warn you of a phone scam going around.

NPPD says it has received a number of reports from citizens saying they received a call from an officer on a line identified as the NPPD main number.

The scam caller tells the individual that they have a warrant out for their arrest and need to arrange to pay bail money and not to tell anyone.

NPPD has clarified that these phone calls are not from police and that it is a scam. Please do not fall victim to this fraudulent information and be sure to protect yourself.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know