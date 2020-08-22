Neighbors of shooting victim in Fort Myers remember him

One person was killed after a shooting near the intersection of Metro Parkway and Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers on Friday. Authorities say the victim was the intended target. Now, neighbors are speaking about the victim, telling WINK News what a ‘cool guy’ he was.

“I’ve seen him a couple of times walk by each other and say hi he was a friendly neighbor,” said one neighbor.

But this man didn’t know that that’d be the last time he could say hi to his neighbor.

“They are like family it’s a community we are a community we are a family we take care of each other and look out for each other’s kids were a family, so that’s why I’m surprised this happened,” said another resident of Village Creek apartments.

The Fort Myers Police Department has confirmed that the victim suffered a gunshot wound at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.

“I see holes, so somebody got shot,” one resident said.

The police report also states that officers entered the residence and found the victim dead and no one else was present in the residence at the time.

Residents say this shooting is eerily similar to a past incident.

“This is the second shooting that’s happened here the other shooting was right over there where someone got shot and killed over their too,” said one neighbor.

All of these residents are just hoping the violence will stop in their neck of the woods.

“Every day I walk out, I’m careful,” said another neighbor. “Just be friends, you know? To be a human being, [you] gotta take care of others and be nice ya know?”

Fort Myers Police believe this is an isolated incident with a specific target, and they have yet to discover a motive.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Drew Hill

