FWC investigating manatee death in Cape Coral, don’t suspect boat strike

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a dead manatee at Rosen Park Marina in Cape Coral Friday morning.

According to FWC, marine mammal biologists conducted a field necropsy, but the manatee’s cause of death is still undetermined. However, biologists did confirm it was not due to a boat strike.

FWC reminds everyone to contact the agency if a marine mammal is seen in distress, so trained professionals can assess the animal and give it the medical attention it may need.

The FWC responds to reports of distressed manatees by investigating reports from the public and performs rescues for those animals in need of intervention.

Tipsters can call FWC’s Wildlife Alert hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC (1-888-404-3922). Press 7 to speak with an operator.

FWC warns not to push back a stranded marine mammal back out to sea if found stranded on the beach.

Since manatees are difficult to detect when underwater, operators of boats and personal watercrafts can help by:

Wearing polarized sunglasses to help spot manatees

Looking for large circles on the water, also known as manatee footprints, indicating the presence of a manatee below

Looking for a snout sticking up out of the water

Following posted manatee zones while boating

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know