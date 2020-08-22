FEMA prepares for hurricane season during pandemic

FEMA is standing by, ready to mobilize command vehicles to help wherever needed and to guide communities during hurricane season.

“Whether it’s what to have in preparation, three days of meals, water, food, medical whatever, it is that local and county and state authorities are passing please pay attention to that,” said Glen Sachtleben, FEMA deputy response division director. “Local information is the best information.”

FEMA won’t move until the president approves the governor’s ask for help. And an additional challenge, FEMA has adjusted operations to safely operate in the pandemic environment.

Reporter: Rich Kolko



