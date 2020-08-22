CenturyLink COVID-19 testing site to remain open

The COVID-19 testing site in the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Lee County has chosen to remain open.

Organizers of the site had considered closing due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Laura, but now that SWFL is entirely out of the cone, they’ve decided to remain open.

“The state does the assessment process. We’re not closing at all unless the storm changes dramatically. We will stay open regular hours,” said Lieutenant Ryan Noblitt, Florida Army National Guard.

Writer: WINK News

