CORONAVIRUS

Resources

COVID-19 testing at CenturyLink Sports Complex (Credit: WINK News)
LEE COUNTY

CenturyLink COVID-19 testing site to remain open

Published: August 22, 2020 12:24 PM EDT
Updated: August 22, 2020 1:02 PM EDT

The COVID-19 testing site in the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Lee County has chosen to remain open.

Organizers of the site had considered closing due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Laura, but now that SWFL is entirely out of the cone, they’ve decided to remain open.

“The state does the assessment process. We’re not closing at all unless the storm changes dramatically. We will stay open regular hours,” said Lieutenant Ryan Noblitt, Florida Army National Guard.

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media