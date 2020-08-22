A 6-year-old girl is now the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Florida
A 6-year-old girl has become the youngest person known to die of COVID-19 in Florida. Eight children under the age of 18 years old have died of the virus in Florida, according to the health department’s pediatric report.
The child was a resident of Hillsborough County and died of coronavirus this week, the Florida Department of Health reported Friday. It is unknown if her case was travel-related or if she had contact with a known case of the virus.
Since March, 47,489 Florida residents under the age of 18 have tested positive for the virus. Nearly 600 of those patients were hospitalized.
Governor Ron DeSantis did not immediately respond to CBS News’ request for comment on the girl’s death.
More than 7,000 positive cases among children occurred in the last two weeks alone. Before Friday’s announcement, the state’s youngest death was a 9-year-old girl with no known underlying health conditions in Putnam County in July.
The other child deaths were an 11-year-old girl in Broward County, an 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl in Dade County, a 16-year-old girl in Lee County, a 17-year-old boy in Manatee County and a 17-year-old boy in Pasco County.