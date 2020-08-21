Tropical Depression Thirteen maintains strength, slight cone shift to the west

We have two tropical depressions to monitor in the Atlantic Basin and it’ll be a race to see which one is named first.

Tropical Depression Fourteen formed Thursday morning in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Depression Thirteen formed Wednesday evening over the central Atlantic Ocean.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory Friday, the cone of Tropical Depression Thirteen shifted slightly to the west, but Southwest Florida remains inside the projected track. The depression is racing toward the west-northwest at 21 mph with maximum sustained wind at 35 mph.

Tropical Depression Thirteen is still forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm today.

The current forecast cone still shows a tropical storm moving just northwest of the Leeward Islands by Saturday morning, then moving just north of Hispaniola by Sunday morning.

Eventually, the cone takes it north of Cuba by Monday morning, then near South Florida by Monday evening.

While this current forecast track may perk our ears in Southwest Florida, we will likely see changes in both the forecast intensity and track of this system. In fact, computer models show a range of possibilities with the eventual strength of this system — some strengthen it into a hurricane, others dissipate it into a tropical wave. Most of this discrepancy depends on how much time the system spends over land.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but it’s never a bad idea to make sure the supplies in your hurricane kit are topped off! We are within the peak of hurricane season and increased activity this time of year is common.

For now, stay calm, stay weather aware, and you can trust WINK News to keep you updated!

Otherwise, we have Tropical Depression Fourteen we’re keeping an eye on. This system is currently moving west-northwest, but a sharp turn to the northwest is expected today as it could strengthen into a tropical storm. This would bring the system near or across the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night and into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

The storm is expected to remain a tropical storm as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula, before weakening slightly over land. Then, a Category 1 hurricane is possible as it emerges into the Gulf of Mexico.

Right now, this system is targeting the northern Gulf Coast as a tropical storm by the middle of next week.

The last tropical wave is still centered along the western African coast this morning, producing a disorganized area of showers and storms. This system is expected to emerge into the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Friday, and slow development is possible as it moves westward.

The National Hurricane Center gives it a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days.

The next storm names on the list are Laura, Marco, followed by Nana.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know