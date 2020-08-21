Preparing for the storm: What you should do now

Southwest Florida is in the cone for what could become a hurricane by next week, and now is the time to check your hurricane kit and prepare.

Take pictures of your home and valuables, and review your insurance, just in case. You can also get sandbags to have on hand if you’re in a low-lying area.

Fire Station 51 has a pile of sand outside for surrounding homeowners to fill up and take home. The station recommends you bring your own bags if you have them, as well as a shovel and your ID. The limit is 10 bags per household, while supplies last.

You’ll also want to clear any outdoor furniture, plants and yard waste.

Review your hurricane plan with the family and doublecheck your supplies. It’s recommended you have a three-day supply of food and water, flashlights and batteries, and be sure to pack any medicines you need, cash and important documents. Also, don’t forget your pets!

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Jackie Winchester

