Friday’s Coronavirus Updates: 4,684 new cases, 119 new deaths reported in Florida

Published: August 21, 2020 11:06 AM EDT
Updated: August 21, 2020 12:12 PM EDT

As of 11 a.m. Friday, there have been 593,286 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 587,023 Florida residents and 6,263 non-Florida residents. There are 10,168 Florida resident deaths reported, 136 non-resident deaths and 35,997 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

TESTING NUMBERS

Total tested (residents): 4,355,148
Total tested (non-residents): 18,796
Total positive (residents): 587,023
Total positive (non-residents): 6,263
Total negative (residents): 3,761,415
Total negative (non-residents): 12,511
Percent positive (residents): 13.50%
Percent positive (non-residents): 33.36%

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 593,286 (up from 588,602)
Florida resident deaths: 10,168 (up from 10,049)
Non-resident deaths: 136 (down from 137)

  • 4,684 total new cases reported Friday
  • 119 total new resident deaths reported Friday
  • -1 total new non-resident deaths reported Friday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 35,222 (up from 35,030)
Deaths: 729 (up from 723)

  • 192 total new cases reported Friday
  • 6 new deaths reported Friday

Lee County: 17,816 (up from 17,730) – 397 deaths (4 new)
Collier County: 11,144 (up from 11,095) – 162 deaths (1 new)
Charlotte County: 2,462 (up from 2,435) – 107 deaths (1 new)
DeSoto County: 1,443 (up from 1,438) – 21 deaths
Glades County: 440 (up from 432) – 3 deaths
Hendry County: 1,917 (up from 1,900) – 39 deaths

Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

