Friday’s Coronavirus Updates: 4,684 new cases, 119 new deaths reported in Florida

As of 11 a.m. Friday, there have been 593,286 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 587,023 Florida residents and 6,263 non-Florida residents. There are 10,168 Florida resident deaths reported, 136 non-resident deaths and 35,997 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

TESTING NUMBERS

Total tested (residents): 4,355,148

Total tested (non-residents): 18,796

Total positive (residents): 587,023

Total positive (non-residents): 6,263

Total negative (residents): 3,761,415

Total negative (non-residents): 12,511

Percent positive (residents): 13.50%

Percent positive (non-residents): 33.36%

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 593,286 (up from 588,602)

Florida resident deaths: 10,168 (up from 10,049)

Non-resident deaths: 136 (down from 137)

4,684 total new cases reported Friday

119 total new resident deaths reported Friday

-1 total new non-resident deaths reported Friday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 35,222 (up from 35,030)

Deaths: 729 (up from 723)

192 total new cases reported Friday

6 new deaths reported Friday

Lee County: 17,816 (up from 17,730) – 397 deaths (4 new)

Collier County: 11,144 (up from 11,095) – 162 deaths (1 new)

Charlotte County: 2,462 (up from 2,435) – 107 deaths (1 new)

DeSoto County: 1,443 (up from 1,438) – 21 deaths

Glades County: 440 (up from 432) – 3 deaths

Hendry County: 1,917 (up from 1,900) – 39 deaths

RESOURCES

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

