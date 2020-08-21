FHP: Fort Myers woman crashes car while being pursued by deputies

A Fort Myers woman was taken to the hospital after crashing during a pursuit early Friday in Estero, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Collier County deputies were pursuing a Honda Civic due to the car traveling the wrong way at Vanderbilt Beach Road and North Port around 3 a.m.

The chase went into Lee County and ended when the driver lost control, sending the car into and on top of a guardrail on US-41 at Estero Parkway.

The 34-year-old driver, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The FHP said it will handle the crash investigation while CCSO will handle charges related to the pursuit.

Writer: WINK News

