Families worry for loved ones in Puerto Rico ahead of storm

Before Tropical Storm Laura makes it to the Gulf, it’s expected to go right over Puerto Rico. A woman in Southwest Florida hopes she will still be able to communicate with her family members who live on the island.

Marilyn Santiago said she is feeling helpless Friday night, and she is worried about power outages in Puerto Rico . Many of her loved ones live on the island, and power outages and communication were an issue during past storms.

“The damage is permanent,” Santiago said. “Those are memories that you will always carry with yourself.”

Nearly three years ago, the island was rocked by Hurricane Maria. Earlier this year, it was a major earthquake.

“The reality is that the damage is there,” Santiago said.

Her loved ones lived through it. Some of their homes are still damaged because of it.

“People are more concerned about it, and they did a lot of their contingencies,” Santiago said. “And I’m glad they are because it is scary, and you never know.”

We also spoke with another woman who’s elderly father has heart problems and lives on the island. She didn’t want to talk on camera because of the anxiety she’s feeling but says she already has a plane ticket booked for Sunday to go down and check on him after the storm moves through.

Santiago says her family and friends are buying wood, setting up storm shutters and getting what supplies they can. Still, she wishes she could be there with them.

“The helplessness that we feel, it’s, it’s, it’s unbearable,” Santiago said.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know