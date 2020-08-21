Deputies: Witnesses use cast net to catch burglar in Immokalee

An 18-year-old who was attempting to break into a vehicle in Immokalee was caught by two men who threw a cast net over him, deputies said.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Silverio Sanchez-Ramirez now faces charges for burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Deputies responded late Thursday to El Paso Trail after they say Sanchez-Ramirez was seen attempting to break into a vehicle parked in the yard of a home.

Deputies said two witnesses heard Sanchez-Ramirez outside and looked out to see him trying to open the car door. When he found it locked, Sanchez-Ramirez ripped off the windshield wipers and tried breaking the windshield, according to the CCSO report. The witnesses found Sanchez-Ramirez hiding in the bushes and he took off running, jumping a fence when they approached him. One of the witnesses followed and threw a cast net over Sanchez-Ramirez to hold him down until deputies arrived.

According to reports, Sanchez-Ramirez appeared intoxicated and was unable to give a statement to deputies. He was identified at the jail and faces charges for attempting to open the vehicle and for causing multiple cracks to the car’s windshield and ripping off the windshield wipers.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know