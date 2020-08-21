Deputies investigate homicide outside Home Depot in East Naples

Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirms it’s investigating a homicide in the parking lot of a Home Depot in East Naples Friday.

According to CCSO, deputies are responding to a killing that happened in the afternoon outside a Home Depot in the 1600 block of Airport-Pulling Road.

Per the sheriff’s office Facebook post, while the incident remains an active investigation, detectives believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Writer: WINK News

