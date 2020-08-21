Collier County preparing, not panicking, ahead of potential TS Laura impacts

Right now, people living in Collier County are worried about Tropical Storm Laura. Marco Island is still in the storm’s track, and those communities are prone to flooding.

”This neighborhood just isn’t that great whenever we have a normal rainstorm, so I can’t imagine a hurricane,” said Alyssa Barcarolo.

She and her neighbors fear their street could look like it did three years ago during Irma, with knee-deep water.

“The flooding was going above people’s doors,” she said.

It even crept inside homes along Michigan Avenue in Naples.

”I’m concerned,” said Elaine Nystrom. “When Irma came, I just packed up the 15-year-old cat and drove to the mountains.”

She says she came home to water from her pond up to her back door. “There was water in toolboxes and stuff.”

Remembering Irma’s wrath, Naples firefighters double-check their equipment and make sure trucks have extra fuel.

“With COVID now, we want to make sure we have enough to last a little longer,” said Naples Fire Chief Pete DiMaria.

After Collier County officials met to discuss emergency plans, they made sure everything was cleared and prepared for more rain.

”I’m sure we’ll lose power if it gets bad enough here,” Barcarolo said.

But now is not the time to worry, just prepare.

”Well, I lived here all my life so it takes a little bit more to scare me,” Barcarolo said.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Briana Harvath

