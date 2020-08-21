Collier County closing COVID-19 walk-up test site in Immokalee due to TS Laura

Due to Southwest Florida being within the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Laura, Collier County is temporarily closing its COVID-19 walk-up testing site in Immokalee.

The site will be closed Sunday, Aug. 23 through Tuesday, Aug. 25.

There are other alternatives if you absolutely need a test. Call your local health department if you have symptoms. You will be given high priority. Some doctors’ offices offer testing as do select CVS and Walmart stores. You should call any of these places before going to make sure they are open with a storm in the region.

State testing sites in SWFL

The Florida State Emergency Operations Center has not yet said whether any state-run testing sites will close.

Call in advance for testing through county health departments. Contact information for all counties is available here.

A list of all state-supported testing sites can be found at the Florida Division of Emergency Management website.

This story will be updated with details for other county testing sites when that information is available.

Writer: WINK News

