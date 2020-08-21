Child porn suspect arrested for molesting, recording a child under 12

Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested suspect Jose Enrique Ortega, 39, of Cape Coral Thursday for charges related to molestation and sex with children. This comes after he was already arrested for possession and promotion of child porn in July.

According to FDLE, investigators discovered Ortega had molested a child under the age of 12. Special agents also found Oretga took pictures of the victim and nude video during the crimes he is accused of.

Investigators learned about these sex acts following his arrest July 2 by Fort Myers Regional Operations Center Cyber Squad for 20 counts of possession of child pornography and one count promotion of child pornography.

Ortega was out on bond when FDLE arrested him for the new charges he faces for two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation by an offender older than 18 of a victim younger than 12 and five counts of use of a child in a sexual performance.

FDLE agents took Ortega to Lee County Jail, where his was booked without bond ahead of his first court appearance.

Writer: WINK News

