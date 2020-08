At least 1 dead in shooting on Winkler Ave in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department confirms at least one person was killed in a shooting in Fort Myers Friday night.

According to FMPD, police are responding to deadly shooting with one confirmed fatal victim in the 2900 block of Winkler Avenue.

This scene is near the intersection with Winkler Ave. and Metro Parkway.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know