2 Lee County 16-year-olds arrested in connection with armed robbery

Two Lee County teens are behind bars and face charges in connection with an armed robbery in Lehigh Acres.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Oregon Road on Wednesday in reference to a shooting and found an altercation took place that resulted in several rounds of ammunition being fired into a home and vehicle. The suspects fled the scene.

Detectives later identified a black SUV, previously reported stolen and believed to be involved in the Oregon Rd. incident. Deputies located the SUV and when it was pulled over, the suspects fled from the stop.

The driver of the SUV, Josie Bigelow, 16, was quickly caught by a K-9. She is facing charges of robbery with a firearm, grand theft auto and resisting without violence.

A second suspect was later identified as Junior Esquivel, 16. After an extensive search, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office located Esquivel, arrested him, and he is currently awaiting transfer to the Lee County Jail.

He is facing charges of robbery with a firearm.

Writer: WINK News

