TD Fourteen forms, SWFL remains in forecast cone for TD Thirteen

We now have two tropical depressions to monitor in the Atlantic Basin and it’ll be a race to see which one is named first.

Tropical Depression Fourteen formed Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Depression Thirteen formed Wednesday evening over the central Atlantic Ocean.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there has been little change with Tropical Depression Thirteen. The depression is racing toward the west-northwest at 21 mph with maximum sustained wind at 35 mph. A tropical storm is likely by later today.

There are two notables changes with the new track: a subtle shift to the north and the potential that Thirteen could become a hurricane as early as Monday.

The current forecast cone shows a tropical storm moving just northwest of the Leeward Islands by Saturday morning, then moving just north of Hispaniola by Sunday morning. Eventually, the cone takes it north of Cuba by Monday morning, then near South Florida by Monday evening.

While this current forecast track may perk our ears in Southwest Florida, we will likely see changes in both the forecast intensity and track of this system. The National Hurricane Center notes the level of uncertainty in their latest discussion. Most of this discrepancy depends on how much time the system spends over land.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but it’s never a bad idea to make sure the supplies in your hurricane kit are topped off! We are within the peak of hurricane season and increased activity this time of year is common.

For now, stay calm, stay weather aware, and you can trust WINK News to keep you updated!

Otherwise, we have the brand new Tropical Depression Fourteen we’re keeping an eye on. This system is expected to move westward over the next few days, before a sharp turn to the northwest this weekend. This would bring the system near or across the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night and into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

Before it reaches the Yucatan, it could strengthen into a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center notes that strength could even reach close to hurricane this weekend, before weakening over the peninsula. Eventually, restrengthening is possible as it emerges into the Gulf of Mexico.

The last tropical wave is still centered along the western African coast this morning, producing a disorganized area of showers and storms. This system is expected to emerge into the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Friday, and slow development is possible as it moves westward.

The National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days.

The next storm names on the list are Laura, Marco, followed by Nana.

