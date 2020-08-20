Thursday’s Coronavirus Updates: 4,555 new cases, 117 new deaths reported in Florida

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there have been 588,602 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 582,407 Florida residents and 6,195 non-Florida residents. There are 10,049 Florida resident deaths reported, 137 non-resident deaths and 35,650 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

TESTING NUMBERS

Total tested (residents): 4,323,688

Total tested (non-residents): 18,730

Total positive (residents): 582,407

Total positive (non-residents): 6,195

Total negative (residents): 3,734,637

Total negative (non-residents): 12,513

Percent positive (residents): 13.49%

Percent positive (non-residents): 33.11%

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 588,602 (up from 584,047)

Florida resident deaths: 10,049 (up from 9,932)

Non-resident deaths: 137 (up from 135)

4,555 total new cases reported Thursday

117 total new resident deaths reported Thursday

2 total new non-resident deaths reported Thursday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 35,030 (up from 34,769)

Deaths: 723 (up from 713)

261 total new cases reported Thursday

10 new deaths reported Thursday

Lee County: 17,730 (up from 17,596) – 393 deaths (9 new)

Collier County: 11,095 (up from 11,016) – 161 deaths (1 new)

Charlotte County: 2,435 (up from 2,415) – 106 deaths

DeSoto County: 1,438 (up from 1,426) – 21 deaths

Glades County: 432 (up from 425) – 3 deaths

Hendry County: 1,900 (up from 1,891) – 39 deaths

Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.

RESOURCES

NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs

#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL

FOOD PANTRIES: Harry Chapin mobile food pantry schedule, week of Aug. 17

REPORT COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS/TEST: International self-reporting system

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know