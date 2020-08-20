CORONAVIRUS

Credit: MGN

Thursday’s Coronavirus Updates: 4,555 new cases, 117 new deaths reported in Florida

Published: August 20, 2020 10:59 AM EDT

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there have been 588,602 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 582,407 Florida residents and 6,195 non-Florida residents. There are 10,049 Florida resident deaths reported, 137 non-resident deaths and 35,650 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

TESTING NUMBERS

Total tested (residents): 4,323,688
Total tested (non-residents): 18,730
Total positive (residents): 582,407
Total positive (non-residents): 6,195
Total negative (residents): 3,734,637
Total negative (non-residents): 12,513
Percent positive (residents): 13.49%
Percent positive (non-residents): 33.11%

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 588,602 (up from 584,047)
Florida resident deaths: 10,049 (up from 9,932)
Non-resident deaths: 137 (up from 135)

  • 4,555 total new cases reported Thursday
  • 117 total new resident deaths reported Thursday
  • 2 total new non-resident deaths reported Thursday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 35,030 (up from 34,769)
Deaths: 723 (up from 713)

  • 261 total new cases reported Thursday
  • 10 new deaths reported Thursday

Lee County: 17,730 (up from 17,596) – 393 deaths (9 new)
Collier County: 11,095 (up from 11,016) – 161 deaths (1 new)
Charlotte County: 2,435 (up from 2,415) – 106 deaths
DeSoto County: 1,438 (up from 1,426) – 21 deaths
Glades County: 432 (up from 425) – 3 deaths
Hendry County: 1,900 (up from 1,891) – 39 deaths

Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.

RESOURCES

NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs

#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL

FOOD PANTRIES: Harry Chapin mobile food pantry schedule, week of Aug. 17

REPORT COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS/TEST: International self-reporting system

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

