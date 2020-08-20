Thursday’s Coronavirus Updates: 4,555 new cases, 117 new deaths reported in Florida
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there have been 588,602 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 582,407 Florida residents and 6,195 non-Florida residents. There are 10,049 Florida resident deaths reported, 137 non-resident deaths and 35,650 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.
TESTING NUMBERS
Total tested (residents): 4,323,688
Total tested (non-residents): 18,730
Total positive (residents): 582,407
Total positive (non-residents): 6,195
Total negative (residents): 3,734,637
Total negative (non-residents): 12,513
Percent positive (residents): 13.49%
Percent positive (non-residents): 33.11%
The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of recorded cases: 588,602 (up from 584,047)
Florida resident deaths: 10,049 (up from 9,932)
Non-resident deaths: 137 (up from 135)
- 4,555 total new cases reported Thursday
- 117 total new resident deaths reported Thursday
- 2 total new non-resident deaths reported Thursday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total recorded cases in SWFL: 35,030 (up from 34,769)
Deaths: 723 (up from 713)
- 261 total new cases reported Thursday
- 10 new deaths reported Thursday
Lee County: 17,730 (up from 17,596) – 393 deaths (9 new)
Collier County: 11,095 (up from 11,016) – 161 deaths (1 new)
Charlotte County: 2,435 (up from 2,415) – 106 deaths
DeSoto County: 1,438 (up from 1,426) – 21 deaths
Glades County: 432 (up from 425) – 3 deaths
Hendry County: 1,900 (up from 1,891) – 39 deaths
RESOURCES
REPORT COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS/TEST: International self-reporting system
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
