SWFL’s unemployed push for DeSantis to apply for additional lost wages assistance

If you’re out of work, there’s no extra money on the way. You’ve heard the president ordered a new unemployment package, but Florida hasn’t even applied for it yet.

Bonnie Armstrong is tired of waiting.

“We’ve been out of this $600 now almost a month so that’s affecting a lot of people already,” she said. “People can’t live on $125 a week or $275 a week.”

She wants Governor Ron DeSantis to get moving on applying for lost wages assistance that could give the unemployed an extra $300 a week. So, she started an email campaign.

“With my Facebook group of unemployed people, I thought well, here’s a job for us to do. Let’s bombard his email and call his office and let him know that this is something that he needs to apply for,” Armstrong said.

The memorandum requires states match that federal payment with $100 of their own money. Last week, DeSantis explained Florida can’t afford it and he wants to ask the Department of Labor for a loan.

I wanna make sure that there’s no legal risk for us if someone were to challenge this, then we’d be left on the hook.

But FEMA says states don’t have to supply an added $100, people just have to already receive at least $100 in benefits. “The majority of states so far have indicated that they will take the $300 federal payment, With the match being provided by their existing unemployment insurance payments.”

The Department of Labor has cleared the way offering technical assistance to incorporate the program.

“My thought is I guess they’re trying to see if Congress will come up with something so they don’t have to do this,” Armstrong said.

This week, the state said it’s “reviewing guidance…to determine the best course of action.” That’s little help to Armstrong.

“Unemployed Floridians really need this money, and we don’t understand why he’s delaying,” she said.

The money for the lost wages assistance program comes from FEMA’s disaster relief fund and will last until Dec. 27 or until the money runs out.

If approved, each state should be allotted at least three weeks of payments.

Reporter: Sara Girard

Writer: Briana Harvath

