SWFL Crime Stoppers looking for man in connection to multiple Fort Myers burglaries

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for a man in connection to multiple burglaries in the Fort Myers area.

Joseph Tassogloy, 36, is the primary suspect in connection to several burglaries that occurred in the Villas in Fort Myers.

Crime Stoppers says Tassogloy is known to hang out in the Pine Manor area.

If you have seen him, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). You can stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Writer: WINK News

