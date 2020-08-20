School District of Lee County to hold Facebook Live with health experts
The first day of school is Aug. 31 and many parents may still be concerned about COVID-19 as they plan to send their children back to school.
The School District of Lee County said it has been working with medical experts for months to make the back-to-school experience as safe as possible. To ease any concerns, the district is holding a “Partners in Student and Staff Health” presentation live on Facebook at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
The panel will consist of:
- Dr. Mary Saunders, Lee Health
- Dr. Dana Crater, Physicians Primary Care
- Dr. Nicole Bruno, Island Coast Pediatrics
- Angela Smith, Florida Department of Health, Lee County
- Dr. Greg Adkins, superintendent, School District of Lee County
- Beth Wipf, health services coordinator, School District of Lee County
“Partners in Student and Staff Health” will begin with a short presentation about the health and safety measures the district is taking to protect students and staff and then a question and answer session. Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected].
The Q&A will be broadcast live and available for later viewing on the school district’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/schooldistrictofleecounty and the district’s YouTube page at www.YouTube.com/LeeSchoolsTV.