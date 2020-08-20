School District of Lee County to hold Facebook Live with health experts

The first day of school is Aug. 31 and many parents may still be concerned about COVID-19 as they plan to send their children back to school.

The School District of Lee County said it has been working with medical experts for months to make the back-to-school experience as safe as possible. To ease any concerns, the district is holding a “Partners in Student and Staff Health” presentation live on Facebook at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24.

The panel will consist of:

Dr. Mary Saunders, Lee Health

Dr. Dana Crater, Physicians Primary Care

Dr. Nicole Bruno, Island Coast Pediatrics

Angela Smith, Florida Department of Health, Lee County

Dr. Greg Adkins, superintendent, School District of Lee County

Beth Wipf, health services coordinator, School District of Lee County

“Partners in Student and Staff Health” will begin with a short presentation about the health and safety measures the district is taking to protect students and staff and then a question and answer session. Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected].

The Q&A will be broadcast live and available for later viewing on the school district’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/schooldistrictofleecounty and the district’s YouTube page at www.YouTube.com/LeeSchoolsTV.

