Seal of the School District of Lee County. Credit: WINK News.

School District of Lee County to hold Facebook Live with health experts

Published: August 20, 2020 12:04 PM EDT
Updated: August 20, 2020 3:10 PM EDT

The first day of school is Aug. 31 and many parents may still be concerned about COVID-19 as they plan to send their children back to school.

The School District of Lee County said it has been working with medical experts for months to make the back-to-school experience as safe as possible. To ease any concerns, the district is holding a “Partners in Student and Staff Health” presentation live on Facebook at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24.

The panel will consist of:

  • Dr. Mary Saunders, Lee Health
  • Dr. Dana Crater, Physicians Primary Care
  • Dr. Nicole Bruno, Island Coast Pediatrics
  • Angela Smith, Florida Department of Health, Lee County
  • Dr. Greg Adkins, superintendent, School District of Lee County
  • Beth Wipf, health services coordinator, School District of Lee County

“Partners in Student and Staff Health” will begin with a short presentation about the health and safety measures the district is taking to protect students and staff and then a question and answer session. Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected].

The Q&A will be broadcast live and available for later viewing on the school district’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/schooldistrictofleecounty and the district’s YouTube page at www.YouTube.com/LeeSchoolsTV.

