No, there aren’t any ‘murder hornets’ in Florida, state says

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said Thursday it had received several reports recently of suspected Asian giant hornets – or “murder hornets” – in the state, but there is no evidence the insect is present anywhere in Florida.

“Our partners at the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the USDA are continuing to study and contain the Asian giant hornet to Washington state,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. “We have every reason to believe that these ongoing efforts will keep this invasive pest far away from Florida’s residents and 650,000 honeybee colonies.”

Reports of Asian giant hornets in Florida are often cases of misidentification, the state said, as they bear a close resemblance to native hornet and wasp species in Florida. Residents are encouraged to consult the FDACS Asian Giant Hornet Quick Guide, a to-scale comparison of the AGH and common Florida native species, as a reference to identify this invasive species accurately.

According to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the Asian giant hornet remains limited to a small part of Washington state. Currently, FDACS is providing technical and financial support to WSDA to help study and monitor the species, with the USDA’s APHIS also closely monitoring the situation.

How to report a possible AGH sighting:

As a regulatory agency, FDACS’ Division of Plant Industry works to detect, intercept, and control plant and honeybee pests that threaten Florida’s native and commercial grown plants and agriculture resources.

If you believe you have seen an Asian giant hornet, report it to the FDACS Division of Plant Industry by emailing [email protected] or calling 1-888-397-1517 and provide as much detail as you can about what you saw and where. If possible, include a photo if you can safely obtain one.

About the Asian giant hornet

The Asian giant hornet (Vespa mandarinia) is the world’s largest species of hornet. In December of 2019, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) confirmed the detection of several individual Asian giant hornets. Later that fall, Canada also confirmed sightings of the species in two locations in British Columbia.

Asian giant hornets are known to feed on insects, sap, and soft fruits, but rarely attack people or pets unless they feel threatened. Their stinger is longer than that of a honeybee, and their venom is highly toxic. They can also sting repeatedly. They are known to attack and kill beehives in the late summer and early fall when developing males and future queens need protein. (FDACS)

