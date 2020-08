HelloFresh issues recall on products with onions due to salmonella outbreak

Before you plan tonight’s dinner, meal-kit provider HelloFresh is recalling products that may have contained onions tainted with salmonella.

The outbreak has made nearly 900 people sick across the country.

The FDA said you should throw out all onions bought from May 8 to July 31.

To see a full of products that HelloFresh wants you to throw out, click here.

