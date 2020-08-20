FGCU says 4 students who live off campus positive for COVID-19

FGCU confirms four students who life off campus have tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday.

According to the FGCU update, the students who have tested positive do not live on campus but attend on-campus classes.

They have all be instructed to self-isolate, per CDC guidelines, and not return to campus until completing the isolation period.

FGCU reminds everyone going to campus to complete the FGCU Daily Health Screening App.

Writer: WINK News

