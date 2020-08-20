Deadly crash closes lanes of Golden Gate Blvd in Naples

A fatal crash is blocking some lanes of Golden Gate Boulevard W at 9th Street NW in Naples.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

As of 4:45 p.m. the east and westbound inside lanes are blocked with the outside lanes flowing.

Another crash is blocking northbound lanes of Collier Blvd. at Verona Walk. FHP is currently at the scene and. They advise seeking an alternate route.

