Copper thefts continue across SWFL, this time from an LCEC vehicle

Copper thieves hit another business in Southwest Florida.

This time in Collier County, about 500 feet of copper wire was stolen on August 3, along Collier Boulevard from an LCEC utility truck.

That copper is valued at $5,000 dollars, and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office believes the vehicle involved is an older model Dodge Dakota or GMC Sonoma.

It’s the third time copper pipes and wire have been reported stolen. One of them on July 24, occurred at the WINK News tower in Charlotte County. There, the thieves got away with nearly $100,000 dollars worth of copper pipes.

Then about a week later, Crime Stoppers says a truck and trailer played a role in the theft of 12,000 feet of copper wire stolen from along State Road 82 in Lehigh Acres.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office notes an increase in copper crimes throughout our area.

Skip Conroy, the community affairs supervisor with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, said, “They are going to get together with the other jurisdiction’s investigators and compare notes and reports to determine if there is any connection.”

And that includes comparing the trucks.

While detectives don’t think it is the same truck, they will check it out.

Conroy added, “At this point, they do not appear to be the same truck, however, that is still being determined.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or who has information about the case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips can also be made online at the SWFL Crime Stopper website or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

You can also contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

Reporter: Rich Kolko



