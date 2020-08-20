CCPD officer charged after hitting car in South Fort Myers hotel parking lot, driving away

A cop caught in the act, on camera, crashing into a car in a South Fort Myers hotel parking lot.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office details what happened in a report.

The detective makes it clear that surveillance video shows a Cape Coral police officer, who works undercover, backed his truck into a car, got out, looked at the damage, walked into the hotel, came back, examined the truck again and then drove away.

Detectives also used the surveillance video to identify the undercover officer, then went to Cape Coral to talk with him and examine his truck. They found damage consistent with the crash.

When the Sheriff’s Office told the officer they were going to give him a criminal citation for leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, the officer became agitated.

Since the officer works undercover, WINK News will not be naming him at this time.

CCPD said it will not open an internal investigation until the criminal case is closed.

They said the officer remains on the job, despite the criminal charge he now faces.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Briana Harvath

