Algae showing up in Cape Coral canal; state dashboard allows you to track sampling

A new health alert is urging people to steer clear of algae in one Cape Coral canal.

If a person or a pet accidentally swallows the algae it could cause real health issues, but more studies are needed when it comes to questions about breathing it in.

If you click HERE you’ll find an Algal Bloom Sampling Status dashboard by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection

The interactive map will show samples from all across the state. Thursday, we looked at Makai Canal in Cape Coral. We flew the WINK News drone over the canal and you could see the green water.

We don’t yet know if this is toxic algae, however, the Florida Department of Health in Lee County warns contact with algae can lead to gastrointestinal effects.

If you spot algae in a canal or in the river, you can also go to this dashboard to report a sighting.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

Reporter: Stephanie Byrne

Writer: Derrick Shaw

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know