Wednesday’s Coronavirus Updates: 4,115 new cases, 174 new deaths reported in Florida

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 584,047 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 577,891 Florida residents and 6,156 non-Florida residents. There are 9,932 Florida resident deaths reported, 135 non-resident deaths and 35,200 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The total number of deaths including both residents and non-residents has now surpassed 10,000 now at 10,067.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

TESTING NUMBERS

Total tested (residents): 4,294,217

Total tested (non-residents): 18,687

Total positive (residents): 577,891

Total positive (non-residents): 6,156

Total negative (residents): 3,709,682

Total negative (non-residents): 12,510

Percent positive (residents): 13.48%

Percent positive (non-residents): 32.98%

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 584,047 (up from 579,932)

Florida resident deaths: 9,932 (up from 9,758)

Non-resident deaths: 135 (unchanged)

4,115 total new cases reported Wednesday

174 total new resident deaths reported Wednesday

0 total new non-resident deaths reported Wednesday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 34,769 (up from 34,599)

Deaths: 713 (up from 709)

170 total new cases reported Wednesday

4 new deaths reported Wednesday

Lee County: 17,596 (up from 17,495) – 384 deaths

Collier County: 11,016 (up from 10,977) – 160 deaths (1 new)

Charlotte County: 2,415 (up from 2,394) – 106 deaths (3 new)

DeSoto County: 1,426 (up from 1,424) – 21 deaths

Glades County: 425 (up from 423) – 3 deaths

Hendry County: 1,891 (up from 1,886) – 39 deaths

