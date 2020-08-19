CORONAVIRUS

Wednesday’s Coronavirus Updates: 4,115 new cases, 174 new deaths reported in Florida

Published: August 19, 2020 11:02 AM EDT
Updated: August 19, 2020 5:25 PM EDT

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 584,047 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 577,891 Florida residents and 6,156 non-Florida residents. There are 9,932 Florida resident deaths reported, 135 non-resident deaths and 35,200 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The total number of deaths including both residents and non-residents has now surpassed 10,000 now at 10,067.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m. but are occasionally delayed.

TESTING NUMBERS

Total tested (residents): 4,294,217
Total tested (non-residents): 18,687
Total positive (residents): 577,891
Total positive (non-residents): 6,156
Total negative (residents): 3,709,682
Total negative (non-residents): 12,510
Percent positive (residents): 13.48%
Percent positive (non-residents): 32.98%

The remainder of the tests is still pending or inconclusive, according to the FDOH website.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of recorded cases: 584,047 (up from 579,932)
Florida resident deaths: 9,932 (up from 9,758)
Non-resident deaths: 135 (unchanged)

  • 4,115 total new cases reported Wednesday
  • 174 total new resident deaths reported Wednesday
  • 0 total new non-resident deaths reported Wednesday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total recorded cases in SWFL: 34,769 (up from 34,599)
Deaths: 713 (up from 709)

  • 170 total new cases reported Wednesday
  • 4 new deaths reported Wednesday

Lee County: 17,596 (up from 17,495) – 384 deaths
Collier County: 11,016 (up from 10,977) – 160 deaths (1 new)
Charlotte County: 2,415 (up from 2,394) – 106 deaths (3 new)
DeSoto County: 1,426 (up from 1,424) – 21 deaths
Glades County: 425 (up from 423) – 3 deaths
Hendry County: 1,891 (up from 1,886) – 39 deaths

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

