Vehicular homicide charges filed in deaths of 2 Fort Myers women

A 53-year-old man faces charges in a crash that killed two Fort Myers women in December.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday that Cezary Bartnicki, of Naples, will be charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in the deaths of Janet Wilson, 52 and a former WINK News employee, and her older sister, Ann, 56.

Bartnicki, 53, was arrested in Chatham County, Georgia, and is awaiting extradition back to Lee County.

The crash happened Dec. 7 on Daniels Parkway and Brookshire Lake Boulevard.

Troopers said Bartnicki was driving westbound on Daniels Pkwy. at a high rate of speed, approaching the intersection of Brookshire Lake Blvd., when he T-boned Wilson’s car as she attempted to make a left turn onto Brookshire Lake.

The sisters died at the scene.

We spoke to some of Janet’s friends about her lasting legacy of generosity.

Gone in an instant, but her memory is never-ending.

“We laughed and talked and she was just one of the funniest people I have ever met,” said Sadie, an afternoon personality with 93X.

There’s not a day that goes by that she doesn’t think about her friend and travel buddy Janet.

“I miss her every single day,” Sadie said. “And the Facebook memories that pop up and you’re always like ahhh and then with the whole COVID thing, Janet would have, Janet would have made such funny comments with all the ridiculousness happening. And you miss her humor and her smile, and Ann too.”

“We know she was out doing her good deeds and we were just crushed when we heard the news,” said Jim Griffith with the Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center.

He hopes Bartnicki’s arrest will lead to justice for Janet and Ann. “I hope due process takes everything into account and this person is dealt with properly.”

“He took those women. He really took two angels from us,” Sadie said.

With the holidays approaching, Janet’s friends are reminded of her generosity. Griffith said their challenge now is to be a little more like her.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard

Writer: Briana Harvath

