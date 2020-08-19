Tracking three tropical waves in Atlantic Basin, development likely

The Weather Authority team continues to monitor two tropical waves with a high chance of development. Now, we’re also watching a tropical wave expected to emerge off the African coast by Friday.

The first disturbance we’re tracking is located in the eastern Caribbean Sea. This system still looks messy with very disorganized shower and storm activity. Due to high wind shear and its quick movement, development in the near-term is not expected.

However, later this week, it’ll be moving into the Western Caribbean. Here, conditions will be favorable for development, and a tropical depression or storm could form by Friday and into the weekend. Right now, the National Hurricane Center gives this an 80% chance of development over the next 5 days.

It’s still too early to know what the Caribbean disturbance will end up doing, but there’s a pretty notable range of outcomes and intensity. This includes getting buried in Central America to entering the Gulf of Mexico and potentially strengthening.

Meanwhile, we’re also watching a large area of disturbed weather in the central Atlantic Ocean. This lopsided disturbance is still not well organized, but it looks much healthier on satellite imagery this morning.

Conditions are becoming more conducive for development and a tropical depression is expected to form within the next two days as the storm moves westward. Right now, the National Hurricane Center gives this an 90% chance of development over the next 2-5 days.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Cuba, and the Bahamas should closely monitor the progress over the next few days.

Just like with the Caribbean disturbance, it’s too soon to know what this will do long term. The range of outcomes is significant: there’s the potential it gets shredded by the mountainous terrain of the Caribbean Islands and stays weak, or passes north of the Islands, which would mean a stronger storm.

While models do have a discrepancy on intensity and where it could go, parts of the United States, including Florida, may be in the mix. The time frame would be early next week. We’ll continue to keep you updated each and every day with timing and intensity and any changes.

Bottom line here is that we’re entering the peak of hurricane season and now is a good time to review your hurricane preparedness plan.

Lastly, a vigorous tropical wave is currently located along the African coast. Conditions are expected to be marginally favorable for development by Friday as the wave emerges into the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Right now, the National Hurricane Center gives this an 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.

If any of these tropical waves were to be named, the next names on our 2020 list are Laura, Marco, followed by Nana. You can trust WINK News to keep you updated!

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know