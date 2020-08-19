Tips needed to track down Lee County McDonald’s parking lot shooters

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying the persons responsible for a parking lot shooting earlier this month.

Lee County deputies say a large party was held Aug. 7 in the parking lot behind the McDonald’s, located on Palm Beach Boulevard and Buckingham Road, which is also known to young adults as P Lot. Around 11:15 p.m., one or more suspects opened fire near the crowd, striking several vehicles and one person. Attendees said that at first, they thought the noise was from fireworks, but they soon realized it was from gunfire. Deputies said they found more than 20 casings in the parking lot. One female sustained a non-life-threatening injury when a bullet ricocheted and struck her in the arm.

Rumors have circulated on social media about possible suspects, according to Crime Stoppers, but they are asking anyone with first-hand knowledge of what led up to the shootings, as well as the persons responsible, to reach out anonymously 24/7. Tips can be made by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Writer: WINK News

